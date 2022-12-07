Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Michael T. Tokarz Sells 4,189 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 15.4% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,429,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 152.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,004 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.