Insider Selling: Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $285.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,867.81% and a net margin of 52.55%.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 105.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.