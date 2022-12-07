Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $55,518.56 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Leena Mansharamani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 2nd, Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16.
Five9 Stock Down 2.7 %
Five9 stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 845.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.