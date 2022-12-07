Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $55,518.56 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leena Mansharamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16.

Five9 Stock Down 2.7 %

Five9 stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 845.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

