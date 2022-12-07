Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FMC were worth $34,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

