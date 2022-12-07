Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $34.49 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Nasdaq worth $34,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.3 %

NDAQ opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

