Wolfe Research Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Market Perform

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Down 0.7 %

Booking stock opened at $2,042.19 on Wednesday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,849.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,913.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,990,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

