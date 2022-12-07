Piper Sandler Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $88.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.94% from the stock’s previous close.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

FRPT stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

