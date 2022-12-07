Piper Sandler Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $88.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.94% from the stock’s previous close.
FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.
Freshpet Price Performance
FRPT stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77.
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
