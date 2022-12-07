JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $6.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s previous close.

IQ has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

IQ opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,287,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,501 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

