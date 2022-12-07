JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $6.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s previous close.
IQ has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.
iQIYI Stock Performance
IQ opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Institutional Trading of iQIYI
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.