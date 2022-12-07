Barclays Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $173.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.
Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
