Barclays Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $173.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.