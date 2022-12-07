Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 311,570 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1,770.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of PVH worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PVH by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

