Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 172.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $711,000. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

