MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Raised to Outperform at JMP Securities

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.90.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.17. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock worth $18,805,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 18.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

