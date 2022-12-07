MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Raised to Outperform at JMP Securities

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.90.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MDB opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.17. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 18.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.