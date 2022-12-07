Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GBTG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at $882,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at $704,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

