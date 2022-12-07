ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of ADTRAN worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ADTRAN Price Performance

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

ADTRAN Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

