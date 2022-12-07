Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lilium Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILM opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Lilium has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lilium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Lilium by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after buying an additional 571,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Lilium by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Lilium by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 123,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lilium by 12,089,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

