Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Lilium Stock Performance
NASDAQ LILM opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Lilium has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
