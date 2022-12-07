MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $215.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley lowered MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $368.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities upgraded MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.90.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,002 shares of company stock worth $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

