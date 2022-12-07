Mizuho Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $85.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,726,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.