Oppenheimer Raises DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Price Target to $32.00

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DURECT Stock Performance

DRRX stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.74 million, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DURECT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 525,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

See Also

