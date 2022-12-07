Oppenheimer Raises DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Price Target to $32.00

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
DURECT Stock Performance
DRRX stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.74 million, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DURECT
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
