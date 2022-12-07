Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

