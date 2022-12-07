SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.44.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $200.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.32 and a 12-month high of $752.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 454.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

