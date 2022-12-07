Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Wejo Group Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of WEJO opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Wejo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wejo Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wejo Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,538,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wejo Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 679,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Wejo Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,422,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wejo Group by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

