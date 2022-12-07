Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of VS opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $40.49.
Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.09. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 70.42% and a negative net margin of 843.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.
