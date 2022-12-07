Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 114,800 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $18,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

DQ stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

