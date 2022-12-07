Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Raised to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
