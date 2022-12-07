Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Upgraded at Barclays

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $53,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $50,724,000.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.