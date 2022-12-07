APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. APA has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after purchasing an additional 820,623 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after purchasing an additional 356,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after purchasing an additional 414,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

