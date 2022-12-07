Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 218.02% from the company’s current price.

VERU has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the third quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veru in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the second quarter worth $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veru in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

