Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Raised to $30.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.
Bilibili Stock Performance
Shares of BILI opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $62.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 329.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.