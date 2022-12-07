Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Raised to $30.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of BILI opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $62.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 329.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

