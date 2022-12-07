ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on COP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

