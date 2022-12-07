Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Realty Income in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on O. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

O opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

