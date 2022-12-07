CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) CFO Amy A. Samford Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) CFO Amy A. Samford bought 1,000 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $18,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CompX International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. CompX International Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $231.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CompX International’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of CompX International

CompX International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CompX International Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.