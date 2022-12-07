CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) CFO Amy A. Samford Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) CFO Amy A. Samford bought 1,000 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $18,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CompX International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. CompX International Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $231.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.
CompX International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CompX International’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.
Institutional Trading of CompX International
CompX International Company Profile
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
