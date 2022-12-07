FY2022 Earnings Estimate for VICI Properties Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,734,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,275,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 174,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 855,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,924 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

