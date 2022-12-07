Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Ituran Location and Control’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.2 %

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 350,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 21.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 60,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.