Garry Ph.D. Nolan Sells 1,100 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $14,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 591,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Garry Ph.D. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 300 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $3,975.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 600 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $7,968.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,711.10.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30.

On Monday, September 12th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,800 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $295,362.21.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AKYA opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKYA. TheStreet cut Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Recommended Stories

