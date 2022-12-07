Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Robert Bulluss Purchases 9,783 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Robert Bulluss bought 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$10,898.26 ($7,314.27).

Robert Bulluss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Robert Bulluss 205,508 shares of Coventry Group stock.

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98.

Coventry Group Increases Dividend

Coventry Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

(Get Rating)

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

