Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akari Therapeutics, Plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akari Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

AKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

