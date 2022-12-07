FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Daseke, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daseke in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Daseke’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Daseke’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.59%.

Daseke Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Daseke

DSKE stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $369.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

In other news, Director Charles F. Serianni acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Daseke

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Daseke by 35.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.