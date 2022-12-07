Valneva SE to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Valneva in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Valneva Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $157.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.52 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

