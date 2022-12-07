KeyCorp Comments on Saia, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saia in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $13.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.65. The consensus estimate for Saia’s current full-year earnings is $13.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America lowered Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.93.

Saia Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Saia

SAIA stock opened at $229.16 on Wednesday. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $344.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Saia by 157.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 100.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 162,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $27,128,000.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.