Insider Buying: Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Envela Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Envela Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Get Envela alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Envela by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 25.0% in the second quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Envela by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Envela by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.