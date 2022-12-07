Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 16,279 Shares of Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 16,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $13,023.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,875,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

