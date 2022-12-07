Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 5.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 699,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

