Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.82) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $87.23.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.