NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) CFO Amy A. Samford Buys 2,000 Shares

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) CFO Amy A. Samford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $13,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $329.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.88.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NL Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NL Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NL Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NL Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

