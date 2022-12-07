Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Issued By HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STOK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

