Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($2.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.0 %

DoorDash stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $171.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

