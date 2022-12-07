Insider Buying: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Buys 22,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,859,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

