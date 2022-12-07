Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Codexis in a report issued on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Codexis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codexis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Codexis Stock Down 5.9 %
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis
In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Codexis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 9.8% during the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.