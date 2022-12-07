FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Issued By Chardan Capital

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note issued on Sunday, December 4th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus forecasts that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Molecular Transport’s current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,659. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,024. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading

