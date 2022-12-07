Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) CEO Richard Peters Sells 10,890 Shares

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) CEO Richard Peters sold 10,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $18,404.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,028 shares in the company, valued at $152,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Institutional Trading of Yumanity Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 54.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

